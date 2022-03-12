Billard : Trân Quyêt Chiên vient à bout du champion mondial Dick Jaspers
Hanoi, 12 mars (VNA) – Lors du tournoi mondial collectif de billard carambole à trois bandes, organisé en ce moment en Allemagne, Trân Quyêt Chiên a battu vendredi 11 mars le premier joueur mondial de billard carambole Dick Jaspers.
Trân Quyêt Chiên (à droite). Source: thethao.sggp.org.vn
Ce tournoi réunit seize équipes. Le Vietnam est représenté par Trân Quyêt Chiên (3e mondial) et Nguyên Duc Anh Chiên (17e mondial). Ils doivent affronter les Pays-Bas, la Colombie et la France pour obtenir le ticket pour les quarts de finale. – VOV/VNA