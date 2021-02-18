Une photographe vietnamienne remporte deux prix aux Tokyo International Foto Awards hinh anh 1Le cliché "Drying Fish" de Phan Khanh.

Hanoï (VNA) - La photographe vietnamienne Phan Khanh a été primée lors du concours international de photographie "Tokyo International Foto Awards" (TIFA) 2020.

Ses clichés "The Childrens Dancing With Gong" pris le 2 décembre 2018 à Gia Lai et "Drying Fish", pris le 26 juillet 2020, à Ba Ria-Vung Tau ont remporté respectivement les prix d'or et d'argent dans les catégories "Homme/Culture" et "Publicité/Voyage/Tourisme.

Une photographe vietnamienne remporte deux prix aux Tokyo International Foto Awards hinh anh 2Le cliché "The Childrens Dancing With Gong" de Phan Khanh

TIFA est un concours international prestigieux. L'an dernier, le photographe Bui Huy Trang y avait également remporté le prix d'or. -VNA
 

  