Le cliché "Drying Fish" de Phan Khanh

Hanoï (VNA) - La photographe vietnamienne Phan Khanh a été primée lors du concours international de photographie "Tokyo International Foto Awards" (TIFA) 2020.

Ses clichés "The Childrens Dancing With Gong" pris le 2 décembre 2018 à Gia Lai et "Drying Fish", pris le 26 juillet 2020, à Ba Ria-Vung Tau ont remporté respectivement les prix d'or et d'argent dans les catégories "Homme/Culture" et "Publicité/Voyage/Tourisme.

Le cliché "The Childrens Dancing With Gong" de Phan Khanh

TIFA est un concours international prestigieux. L'an dernier, le photographe Bui Huy Trang y avait également remporté le prix d'or. -VNA






