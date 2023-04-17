Le Premier ministre Pham Minh Chinh a salué lundi 17 avril à Hanoi la première visite au Vietnam du ministre fédéral autrichien des Affaires européennes et internationales Alexander Schallenberg.

Le Premier ministre Pham Minh Chinh a invité les deux parties à développer leur commerce bilatéral de manière plus équilibrée en promouvant les exportations vietnamiennes vers l’Australie.

Le Vietnam apprécie et cherche à renforcer l’amitié et la coopération avec l’Autriche, a déclaré le ministre des Affaires étrangères Bui Thanh Son à son homologue autrichien Alexander Schallenberg.

Le ministre de l’Industrie et du Commerce Nguyên Hông Diên a discuté avec le ministre australien du Commerce et du Tourisme Don Farrell, des mesures pour renforcer les liens économiques et commerciaux