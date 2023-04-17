Le Premier ministre tcheque Petr Fiala se rendra au Vietnam cette semaine hinh anh 1Le Premier ministre tchèque Petr Fiala. Photo : AFP/VNA

Hanoi (VNA) – Le Premier ministre tchèque Petr Fiala effectuera une visite officielle au Vietnam du 20 au 22 avril.

La visite se fera à l’invitation du Premier ministre vietnamien Pham Minh Chinh, selon un communiqué du ministère vietnamien des Affaires étrangères.  – VNA